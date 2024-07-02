Nicole Murphy unveils new look

Months after the heartrending loss of her boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite, to cancer, Nicole Murphy, the renowned model and ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy, has introduced a striking new look. Known for her captivating beauty since the 1990s, Murphy’s latest transformation is not just about aesthetics but also a bold step forward in her journey of healing and self-discovery.

Embracing change with a new hairstyle

In a move that has her fans buzzing, Nicole Murphy switched up her hairstyle by coloring her brown hair platinum blonde. Retaining her signature short pixie cut, she now sports a bleached style that complements her golden bronze complexion. This change was first revealed on her Instagram, where she shared a video clip smizing into the camera, captioned, “She’s back. Loving my new look and feeling fabulous! #fountainofyouryouth #fabover50.”

Fan reactions and speculations

The transformation has garnered admiration and curiosity from her followers and the public. Comments range from praises like “She looks great!” to more skeptical notes about possible plastic surgery. However, the overwhelming sentiment is positive, with fans celebrating her new phase.

Controversies and public life

Murphy’s public persona has been shaped by both her professional achievements and personal life events. In 2019, she was spotted with married director Antoine Fuqua, which sparked rumors and controversy. Despite the challenges, Murphy continues to navigate her life in the public eye with grace.

Looking forward

As Nicole Murphy moves forward from her loss, her new look symbolizes a rebirth — a declaration of resilience and a readiness to embrace the future. Her journey resonates with many who admire her for her external beauty and strength in facing life’s adversities.