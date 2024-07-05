A former educator in the Los Angeles Unified School District and having served as the executive director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, Brandi Harvey has lived the life of a change maker. As the founder of Beyond Her, and author of the bestselling book Breakthrough Sold Separately, Harvey encourages women to eat well, give a d—, and move their bodies daily.

In 2022, Harveybecame the host of “Vault Empowers Talks,” where she dives deep into the lives of some of the world’s most influential change makers. As the Executive Producer of the critically acclaimed documentary “Sistahs Getting Well,” Brandi explores the effect of chronic disease on Black women in the United States. Brandi is committed to leaving her mark on the world, by inspiring people to discover the power within themselves.

We were privileged at rolling out to have an opportunity to talk with Harvey about the things that make her a Sister with Superpowers.

What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

Part of my profession is a podcast and talk show host through Vault Empowers. I research, write and develop my scripts and storyline for myself and my guests each week. I host a live show as well as a book club through the Steve Harvey Network on Fireside app. From starting my career in education as a teacher, and then moving into the nonprofit sector as an executive director, my career has always been centered around empowering people to become the best versions of themselves.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

As a Black woman, I believe my superpower is listening. I listen to what people say and even the things they don’t say. My connection to the Holy Spirit allows me to connect to, and go much deeper with people. I have been able to create a safe haven for people to share things with me that they may have never shared with anyone else before. Listening is my superpower.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

The thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice I would give my younger self is, don’t overthink it and trust your gut. I spent so much time overthinking things, that I talked myself out of going after opportunities and new endeavors. You are enough, go.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

If I could thank a Black woman for her contributions to history and society it would be Shirley Chisholm because, as the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress she had to have some balls. The audacity of her to believe that she could be president of the United States in 1972, let me know that life is about being bold and being fearless. The criticism never made her hide, she stood proud in all White male-dominated spaces and stood up for girls like me; girls she never laid eyes on. Bold women like her paved the way for bold women like me.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color because only someone who knows the way can actually show the way. Our young girls need examples of finer womanhood, they need to see success, but they also need to know how to recognize pitfalls and defeat. When we use our lives and stories, we help the girls behind us shave some time off the clock, learn the shortcuts, and get to their destinations faster with even greater precision.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

I believe it’s important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities because children become what they see. When I was in seventh grade, Judge Lynn Toler came to speak to my class. She was a young woman who had been elected Judge in the city of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where I resided. I will never forget her showing up that day because she showed me who I could become. Powerful and compassionate, authoritative and loving. She set the bar for me and I never looked back. If we see it, we know we can become it.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

As a successful woman in business, I would say that my proudest achievement is, each and every week, I have some of the best and brightest minds in the world come sit across from me and interview with me on my show. Each time I introduce them, the feeling that they get knowing that someone sees them for who they are, and the work they have done in the world makes me proud. I get to be a griot, a story teller, and a vessel for God’s work. I’m proud of that.