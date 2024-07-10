Robin Roberts describes her angst about coming out

Robin Roberts, a beacon of morning television, had her own storm to weather when it came to revealing her true self. The 63-year-old broadcaster, who last summer tied the knot with massage therapist Amber Laign, 48, after nearly 20 years of dating, had a tough decision to make. She had been the face of “Good Morning America” for almost a decade when she decided to come out as a lesbian in 2013. She was also known for her religious beliefs, adding an extra layer of complexity to her decision.

“I would walk down the street with Amber, and if somebody saw us, I would introduce her. I wasn’t trying to hide but yet, I wasn’t ready to, to fully [embrace it]. … And part of it is, and I’ve never said this before, part of it is because of my Christianity,” Roberts shared in a candid chat on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” podcast.

“I was afraid that people, they think you can’t be gay and a Christian. And I am. I am and I was so fearful that I would be shunned,” she continued.

Reflecting on the past, Roberts now laments the “wasted years” she spent fretting over others’ opinions.

“Then I think about all those years I wasted, worried, needless worry. You know everything about me. And I have nothing to hide and to still be, still be embraced. I am blessed and highly favored. And I’m so grateful,” she said.

The former ESPN reporter shared the joyous news of her marriage on Instagram, with both brides radiant in their white wedding gowns, holding hands and beaming with happiness.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception… ohhhh the dancing!!” she captioned the post.