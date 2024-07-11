Apple is helping users relax with dark mode and background sound upgrades

Apple is working on upgrades for background sounds and dark mode in iOS 18.

The tech giant’s upcoming patch won’t be available for most people until September, but the software update is in its beta stage of development with new features on the way.

As reported by MacRumors, iOS 18 will add two new background sounds — Night and Fire — to the six sounds that already exist.

According to Gizchina, Night features soft winds and crickets chirping, while Fire includes the sounds of crackling flames.

These ambient sounds — which already include the likes of the ocean or falling rain — were first introduced in 2021 to help people relax or focus.

Tom’s Guide reports that iOS 18 will make changes to home screen icons by forcing all of them into a dark-mode style, even if the app developer didn’t create an alternate appearance.