Bounty Tank’s wildest mission at Kick Door University

Bounty Tank is back with his popular online series, “BountyTankShow,” for a sixth season.

By chronicling his everyday interactions on the job, he’s amassed nearly 800,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. Shortly after the sixth season premiered, Tank discussed his life as a bounty hunter and musician in an interview with rolling out.

At what point did you want to take your job to social media?

When I first started, everybody knew about Dog the Bounty Hunter. I wanted to show that there’s a different flavor to this and that you can get it done differently. So, I immediately took this to social media when I started. I had a whole plan in place, and I implemented it as soon as I got going. This has been the plan since day one on social media.

You played football at Hampton University; how did attending an HBCU shift your perspective on culture?

Hampton was an eye-opener. It was great being around successful Black people. I’ve never seen that many successful Black people in a winning environment ever in my life. So, it was a culture shock dealing with different people from different states and different backgrounds.

I made a lot of friends that I’m still friends with today from different areas of the world. It was dope, man. I enjoyed it. I got a BSN, so I went to school for nursing. I could be a nurse right now, but I’m not. … But it was a good experience. I accomplished some things that maybe no one else would do — be a star athlete and heal people.

Where did your fearlessness come from?

I’m not fearless. If you’re fearless in this game, you’re going to get hurt. To hurt somebody, you have to have some type of fear. I’m cautious [and] very alert. I fear. This is a dangerous job. I think everybody has fear.

What is the most dangerous thing that has happened to you?

I get this question all the time. It goes back to when I first got into this game. I was in Detroit, Michigan. If you know about the D, you know they don’t play around in Detroit. I was down there looking for somebody and handing out flyers. A group of guys came up to me and said, “Hey, you better get the h— off this block.” I said, “I ain’t doing s—.” I thought because I had the badge in the vest, that meant something.

Yeah, it means absolutely nothing in the streets …

And I was like, “Whatever.”

So I stayed there. … And they were like, “We’ll be back.” They came back about 20 minutes later, and they got to shooting. I’m talking about, I was running for about 20 minutes into abandoned houses, and buildings, but no police came. The shots were going. It was the scariest situation I had ever been through in my life, man. I wound up hiding in some abandoned building so that they couldn’t find me. … The crazy thing is no cops came. There were no cops.

What position did you play in college?

Linebacker.

I thought so. I wanted to see if I could Michael Vick scramble away from you if I had to.

I make people nervous. I’ve walked into clubs and cleared it out. I’ve done some crazy stuff, man. I’ve been in strip clubs, some of the strippers owed me money and I’ve snatched money off the g strings: “Give me that!” Yeah, man. I don’t play about that. I need my money.