ShxtsNGigs podcast entertains audience with listener stories

James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, hosts of the popular ShxtsNGigs podcast, recently entertained their audience with a gripping tale from a fan during an episode released in May. The story, submitted by a listener, detailed a complicated situation involving his mistress and a demand to elevate their clandestine relationship.

The listener shared a peculiar request from his mistress during their last encounter, where she demanded to be publicly acknowledged as his partner, threatening to expose their private videos to his wife otherwise. This led to a dramatic conclusion where the listener feigned death to escape the situation, leaving him pondering whether to involve the authorities without alerting his wife.

Duncan and Dawodu’s reaction to the story, filled with disbelief and humor, highlights their unique segment where they discuss bizarre and personal stories shared by their fans. This interactive approach not only engages their audience but also adds a layer of community involvement as listeners are encouraged to comment their opinions on the discussed topics.

Adding to their engaging podcast content, ShxtsNGigs is set to take their show on the road with the Daddy’s Home Tour across North America. The tour, starting in Dallas on July 11, has already sold out, proving the duo’s popularity and high anticipation among their fans.