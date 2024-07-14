Angel Reese fans love on her after record-breaking streak ends

Angel Reese received an outpouring of love and support from WNBA fans after her record-breaking streak of double-doubles came to an end on Saturday, July 13.

Nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie,” Reese broke the record once held by the legendary Candace Parker by accumulating double-doubles in points and rebounds in 15 consecutive games. Parker achieved the record over two seasons, while Reese had already broken the single-season record before surpassing Parker’s overall mark.

Reese nearly extended the streak to 16 consecutive games when she deposited eight points and 16 rebounds in an 81-67 home loss to the New York Liberty.

But Reese missed an easy layup and shot a dismal 3-for-13 in 36 minutes. And during the final possession, when her teammate threw the ball into Reese in the final seconds, she was immediately swarmed by four Liberty defenders. After she passed the ball out, her Chicago Sky teammates chose to run the clock out.

During the historic streak, Reese averaged 14.8 points on 42.2 percent shooting, 13.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She reached a career-high 27 points in an 88-84 road win over the Seattle Storm. And her career high in rebounds is 19 in an 85-77 road win over the Atlanta Dream.

For her exploits, Reese was named the Rookie of the Month for June and was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first week of July. She is also embroiled in a two-way race with rival Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever for Rookie of the Year.

Many fans salute Reese now that the streak has ended, and they cheer for her to accomplish more basketball history.