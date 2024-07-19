Slutty Vegan set to open new location in the world’s busiest airport

Pinky Cole is broadening her vegan empire, with plans to open a new outlet at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the nation’s busiest travel hubs

In a recent Instagram announcement, Cole revealed that construction has begun on a Slutty Vegan location in Concourse B, which will also feature a bar.



“I literally started in a shared kitchen 6 years ago now Slutty Vegan will be the FIRST EVER vegan restaurant in the busiest airport in the world,” Cole wrote.

In September 2023, Cole teased that Slutty Vegan might be coming to the Atlanta airport.

“I have the most ICONIC announcement of my professional career,” Cole wrote. “Slutty Vegan will be a PERMANENT LOCATION in Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport! WE JUST WON THE BID. Y’all, this is the busiest airport in America, and my restaurant will be there!”

Ladies & gentlemen… this is NOT A TEST! ✈️🍔🥲 Slutty Vegan will be a permanent location at HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT!! 🙌🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qLgYX9q5ZM — Pinky Cole (@pinky907) September 27, 2023

With the move, Slutty Vegan will be the only 100 percent vegan restaurant in airports across the world. The restaurant has locations opened in several states such as Georgia, Alabama, New York and Texas, and has recently collaborated with Angela Simmons on Vegan Fried Oreos, which are available in select locations.

Cole founded Slutty Vegan in 2018 as a food truck and opened her first restaurant in Atlanta in 2019.