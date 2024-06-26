Pinky Cole Hayes teams with Pepsi Dig In to uncover the best Black restaurants

Slutty Vegan CEO and founder Pinky Cole Hayes has once again teamed up Pepsi Dig In — this time as an ambassador to uncover the best Black-owned restaurants in the United States, even rewarding diners for nominating their favorite restaurants.

Rolling out spoke exclusively to Cole Hayes, who returns for the third consecutive year as ambassador, about the campaign — which ends June 28 — and the genesis of her work with Pepsi.

Cole Hayes shared that it was a no-brainer and timely to collaborate with Pepsi Dig In again to support of Black restaurants striving to get to the next level.

“I’ve been a recipient; I’m an alumni of it,” she said. “My husband is an alumnus of it. Just being around that atmosphere and helping other restauranteurs do exactly what they’ve done for me, it was just a no- brainer.”

She also discussed her long-standing collaboration with not only Pepsi Dig In, but Pepsi itself.

“Pepsi is like the first cousin that you always go to your grandma’s house and go see,” Cole Hayes said. “They always make sure that you straight. That is what Pepsi Dig In is for me. I’ve been in business for almost six years and for the life of my business, I’ve used Pepsi products.”

Cole Hayes then dug a little deeper.

“I’ve had a relationship with Pepsi Dig In because as a Black-owned restaurant, we all know the perils that we deal with, right? We historically haven’t had the funding to be able to grow our companies,” she shared. “Early on, Pepsi Dig In came into not to just support me, but my now husband and our pursuits of greatness with financial resources and support all the way around.

“So, in my mind I’m like, this is really an organization that not only just cares about business, they also care about making sure that Black-owned restaurants get the recognition that they deserve — something that we’ve been fighting for a long time,” Cole Hayes continued. “So, as I evolved as a restaurateur, my business continues to grow. I’m still in relationship with this organization that I love and I respect, and I’m also using their product.”

To be a part of the campaign, submit your favorite restaurant on DigInShowLove.com and you will be entered to win one of several food-centric experiences. The grand prize is a trip for two to football’s biggest game, the Super Bowl, in New Orleans in 2025. Other prizes include an intimate chef’s table experience in New York, curated food tours and round-trip JetBlue travel certificates. The winning fan-nominated restaurant will be featured in the Pepsi Dig In Restaurant Royalty Residency in Las Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts International. This year’s winner will also receive one-on-one mentoring from Cole Hayes.