Top 10 stadium-approved clear bags for concert season

As concert season approaches, with events like the festivals and tours by artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, and Tems, it’s essential to be prepared with the right accessories. Many venues enforce a clear bag policy, which means your usual handbags, totes, or carry-alls may not be permitted inside. To ensure a smooth entry, we’ve curated a list of stylish and stadium-approved clear bags that will complement your outfit and help you breeze through security checks.

Why choose a clear bags?

Clear bags expedite security screenings.

They comply with stadium and venue policies.

Keep your essentials like keys, wallet, phone, and charger secure and visible.

Our top clear bag picks

Weddinghelper Clear Crossbody Purse Vorspak Clear Crossbody Bag Baggallini Clear Event Compliant Crossbody Stony Clover Ln Stadium Clear Fanny Pack Vorspack Clear Crossbody Purse With Leather Strap Momsiv Leather Clear Crossbody Bag Tory Burch Mini Miller Clear Crossbody Bag Coach Jelly Tabby Bag Mango Transparent Rigid Bag With Glitter Marc Jacobs The Clear Crossbody

Before purchasing a clear bag, make sure to check the specific size guidelines of the venue you’ll be attending. Not all venues have the same requirements, and it’s crucial to ensure your bag meets the necessary standards to avoid any issues at the event.