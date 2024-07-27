The US women’s water polo team had to work jobs, so Flavor Flav sponsored them

Flavor Flav is, once again, lending a helping hand.

The Public Enemy co-founder, legendary hip-hop figure and reality TV star heard some of the athletes on the U.S. women’s water polo team had to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, so he decided to sponsor the group this year during their trip to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“I said, ‘Let me step in and see if I can help these girls out,'” Flav said in an Olympic press conference, according to NPR.

In May, team captain Maggie Steffens posted on Instagram most Olympians need to work two or three jobs to support their dreams, TheGrio repored.

Flav declined to detail how much he gave to the team that has won three gold medals.

“Everybody likes to feel like they have their back covered,” Flav said. “It makes them feel more powerful.”

The 65-year-old cultural staple also said while he’s never been a professional, he was an exceptional athlete as a young man.

“I just recently got in the pool with the girls and I got to learn how difficult that water polo is,” he said. “It’s a very, very hard sport. I was in the water for seven minutes. That was the hardest seven minutes in my life.”

At the team’s first water polo match on July 27, First Lady Jill Biden greeted Flav.

I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,,, ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game . THANK YOU @flotus Dr. Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family 🙏🏾🫶🏾#olympics pic.twitter.com/QHe53NTpsa — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 27, 2024

The water polo team won its first match, 15-6.

