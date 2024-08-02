Kelis embraces wellness and beauty in Africa ahead of 45th birthday

Kelis is living her best life in Africa as she prepares to celebrate her 45th birthday this month. The talented singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to share insights into her wellness routine, showcasing her stunning figure in a skintight animal-print bodysuit.

Wellness journey at 45

In an Instagram Reel posted on Aug. 1, Kelis expressed her passion for wellness. The mother of three attributes her fabulous physique to a balanced approach of diet, exercise and supplements from her wellness line, Bounty & Full.

Healthy eating habits

Kelis has made significant changes to her diet, eliminating refined sugar and opting for natural sweetener made from yacon, dates and lucuma. She described it as super good, organic and healthy. Kelis also emphasized the importance of daily workouts and walks. Living in Kenya has made healthy eating easier for her, as she noted the lack of fast food.

Kelis believes in a lifestyle of healthy eating rather than strict dieting. In addition to her diet, she also utilizes products from her Bounty & Full beauty line, focusing on skin food to combat wrinkles and hair food for a healthy scalp.

Fan reactions

Unsurprisingly, Kelis’ wellness update garnered a flood of compliments and admiration from fans. Fans continue to celebrate her beauty and vitality, proving that Kelis is not just a music icon but also a wellness inspiration.

As Kelis approaches this milestone birthday, her commitment to health and wellness shines through, inspiring many to embrace their own journeys towards a healthier lifestyle.