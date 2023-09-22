‘Milkshake’ hitmaker Kelis eats blitzed-up mushroom concoction every morning

“Milkshake” hitmaker Kelis drinks blitzed-up mushrooms “every morning.”

The 44-year-old singer – who famously sang about her “milkshake bringing the boys to the yard” – has not only revealed her favorite milkshake ingredient is Lactaid Ice Cream, for those who are lactose intolerant, but that she also drinks a superfood concoction with fungi for the health benefits, such as brain health.

In a Q+A for Us Weekly magazine, she said: “My favorite way to start my morning is by doing a scoop of Brain Food – my superfood blend that I make with mushrooms – in whatever I’m drinking, and then I do a shot of fresh-squeezed orange juice.”

“My must-have ingredient for my milkshakes is Lactaid Ice Cream. It’s delicious, creamy and yumnmy,” she replied when asked about her favorite milkshake ingredient.

Kelis – who recently made headlines after her whirlwind romance with Hollywood actor Bill Murray, 73, came to an end – lives on a farm near Los Angeles with its own olive grove.

“I have an olive grove, and I love it when people give me trees as a gift,” she shared.

The mother-of-three; who has Knight, 13, Shepherd, seven, and Galilee, two, loves to have movie nights on the farm.

“We have a big screen outside, and my family and I watch movies under the stars,” she said.

The New York native previously revealed that she has “100 animals” on her farm in California.

“It’s a never a dull moment, I’ll tell you that much. Boredom is not an option here. It’s busy, definitely busy,” the “Millionaire” singer who moved to the farm in 2020 told “E! News”

Kelis admitted that being surrounded by so many animals has been a “fun” experience for her family.

“We’ve got 100 animals here right now, literally. It’s a full-fledged working farm and it’s fun. There’s lots of different personalities out there,” she concluded.