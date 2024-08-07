Black gymnasts make history at the 2024 Olympics

At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles and Rebeca Andrade made history during the floor exercise competition on Aug. 5. Their exceptional performances earned them the top three spots, marking them as the first all-Black gymnastics medalists in Olympic history.

Celebrating Black girl magic in gymnastics

In a stunning display of talent and resilience, Andrade clinched the gold medal, while Biles and Chiles took home silver and bronze, respectively. This moment not only highlighted their individual achievements but also celebrated the strength and unity of Black women in sports.

Controversy surrounding the celebration

While the world celebrated this historic achievement, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey faced backlash for his critical comments regarding the athletes’ show of sportsmanship. He described the moment as disgusting in response to a photo of Biles and Chiles honoring Andrade.

Humphrey’s remarks sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with many users defending the gymnasts and highlighting Andrade’s remarkable comeback from three ACL tears.

Support from the community

Even former First Lady Michelle Obama chimed in, praising the moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship. She tweeted, “I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship! You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan, and Simone!”

In a follow-up post, Humphrey acknowledged the backlash, humorously noting that he was “getting cooked” on social media. However, his comments only intensified the conversation about respect and recognition in sports.

The achievements of Biles, Chiles and Andrade at the 2024 Olympics are a powerful reminder of the importance of representation and support within the sports community. Their historic wins not only inspire future generations but also highlight the significance of celebrating each other’s successes.