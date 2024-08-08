Another Black woman detained in Turks and Caicos on ammunition charges

Tiana Jones, a 24-year-old Black woman from Atlanta, was arrested on Aug. 1 in Turks and Caicos after authorities allegedly discovered two rounds of ammunition in her luggage. This incident has raised concerns about the treatment of American tourists, particularly Black women, in the archipelago nation.

Jones was apprehended at Howard Hamilton International Airport while preparing to depart. She appeared in court on Tuesday and is currently being held until her attorneys can request bail. A sufficiency hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4, where the evidence against her will be evaluated.

This case is not isolated; it follows a troubling trend of Americans being detained in Turks and Caicos for similar offenses. In May, Orlando, Florida, resident Sharitta Grier was also arrested under the same law prohibiting the possession of ammunition without prior police approval. Grier’s case garnered attention from U.S. lawmakers who advocated for her return to the States after she spent three nights in jail.

Recent reports indicate that other Americans, including Tennessee resident Dave Creary and resident Abdel Karim Madjido Mbary, were charged in July for possession of ammunition. Both are currently awaiting sufficiency hearings scheduled for Sept. 6.

Since tightening gun laws, Turks and Caicos authorities have intensified their scrutiny of travelers, leading to multiple detentions. Notably, several Americans, including Michael Lee Evans, Bryan Hagerich, Ryan Tyler Watson and Tyler Wenrich, faced similar charges earlier this year. U.S. officials have been negotiating with Turks and Caicos to ensure fair trials for Americans caught in these legal snares.

Many of those detained have claimed that the ammunition found in their luggage was left over from previous trips and that they were unaware it had not been removed before traveling.

This ongoing situation highlights the importance of understanding local laws when traveling abroad, especially concerning firearms and ammunition. As more Americans face legal challenges in foreign countries, it is crucial to stay informed and vigilant.