Peach3, Atlanta’s new girl group, gives electric performance (video)

Peach3 looks to become the next big girl group to come out of Atlanta since The OMG Girlz and leave the biggest mark in the city since TLC. Those are big names and shoes to fill, but the trio of teenagers who are now college sophomores and a freshman, are determined to live up to the hype they have set for themselves.

Their single “GHOSTRYDE IT,” produced by sibling duo Syr x Syon, has been promoted and performed throughout the city all summer, and without hesitation, the group gave rolling out a live performance of the song with full choreography.

I’m very impressed by the group’s name because it took a second to catch the “Peachtree” pun. Who came up with it?

Pounds: Collectively, we all came up with that name. Peaches symbolize Atlanta, ATL. That’s where we’re all raised. Then, there’s three of us. So, collectively, we were like, “Why not Peach3?” It makes sense.

How did the group come together?

Kai: We all knew each other before the auditions our manager, Ian Burke, held. We showed up and saw familiar faces, so it at least made it more comfortable for me.

I was nervous, of course.

We went through the audition process. Ian saw us — he saw the potential, the stardom and here we are now.

What has this past year been like bringing three different personalities together for one goal?

Mikki Vi: It’s been a journey.

We know girl groups are hard to assemble because of personalities, but we’re all like sisters. Sisters fight, but we love each other at the end of the day. We’re like big sis, little sis and the middle child. It’s all good.

Sometimes, we have ups and downs, but the journey has been beautiful and interesting. I really wouldn’t deal with anybody else.

What is the group’s biggest influence?

Kai: The biggest influence on our style is TLC.

Who are some of your hip-hop influences?

Mikki Vi: I am obsessed with Kendrick Lamar. I’ve been obsessed with him since I was in middle school. I love that he tells real stories in his music. He’s not just saying stuff. He’s going to tell you something and teach you something. I learned a lot of good life lessons from Kendrick Lamar’s songs.

I also love Flo Milli. I think she’s so dope. A lot of her visuals are things I’ve wanted to create with the group.

Kai: I listen to a lot of Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

The way I come off rapping is very Doja Cat. I love how she’s just herself and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. She has an idea, goes for it and is going to eat down.

Pounds: I don’t listen to extreme rap. I’m more of an R&B girl, but I listen to Meg and Latto.

I like R&B rap, like SZA. She sings, but on some tracks, she’s rapping. That’s more of my style.

Who else do you like in R&B outside of SZA?

Pounds: I listen to a lot of Solange. I like her music.

Sabrina Claudio, I love her music so much… When I listen to her music, it makes me feel good.

Kai: I listen to a lot of Kehlani.

I also like a lot of ’90s R&B. I love Aaliyah so much. She’s my girl.

Mikki Vi: I agree with all of them, but I also want to shout out The Internet with Steve Lacy.

That new type of R&B, alternative R&B, I love that so much.

Who’s the Steve Lacy of this group?

Mikki Vi: Me.

Who’s the Sid?

Mikki Vi: I definitely see Sid in Kai.