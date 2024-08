Sharon Brangman, MD, explains that one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. However, Black American adults are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems. Brangman is a brain health and cognitive aging expert from the McKnight Brain Research Foundation. She talks about how lifestyle components such as mental health, sleep, social interaction, and diet can impact brain health and what steps people can take to help maintain brain health as they age.