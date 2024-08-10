Boston church sells land to create affordable housing for seniors

The Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston, known for its vibrant community and proximity to major universities, is undergoing a significant transformation. With rising housing costs, many senior residents are struggling to afford living in their long-time homes. In response, local faith-based organizations are stepping up to provide solutions.

One notable initiative involves the Hill Memorial Baptist Church, a cornerstone of the community for over 120 years. After closing its doors in 2023 due to declining membership, the church has decided to sell its land to create affordable housing specifically for seniors. Reverend Catherine Johnson emphasized the congregation’s commitment to giving back to the Allston community by ensuring that older residents have access to affordable living spaces.

John Woods, executive director of the Allston Brighton Community Development Corp, is overseeing the project. This initiative is part of a broader trend where religious organizations across the nation, including cities like San Diego, Atlanta and San Antonio, are taking similar steps to address the housing crisis.

In March, the U.S. Congress was introduced to the Yes in God’s Backyard Act, aimed at empowering faith-based organizations to develop affordable housing. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who introduced the act, highlighted the urgent need for affordable housing solutions across America.

As the Allston-Brighton community embraces this innovative approach to affordable housing, it serves as a model for other neighborhoods facing similar challenges. By transforming places of worship into living spaces, these initiatives not only provide shelter but also foster a sense of community and belonging for seniors.