Roy Wood Jr. takes the helm of CNN’s ‘Have I Got News for You’

Roy Wood Jr. is making a highly anticipated return to television as the host of CNN’s upcoming comedy panel show, “Have I Got News for You.” This exciting news follows his tenure as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” from 2015 to 2023.

CNN announced the development of the U.S. version of “Have I Got News for You” in May. The show, which has been a staple on BBC since 1990, features two teams of panelists answering questions about the week’s news. Wood expressed his enthusiasm for the project, humorously dubbing it a Black job.

What to expect from CNN’s ‘Have I Got News for You’

The show is set to feature two team captains, with further announcements from CNN expected as the premiere date approaches. The BBC version includes a mix of comedians, entertainers and political figures, promising a lively and entertaining format.

Wood, known for his three Comedy Central stand-up specials, recently gained attention for launching the viral hashtag #WhenITurnedBlack.

“We now know Kamala’s brave story,” Wood posted on X, encouraging others to share their own experiences with the hashtag. “When did the rest of you ‘turn’ black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space. #WhenITurnedBlack.”

“Have I Got News for You” is set to premiere on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EST. Be sure to tune in for a fresh take on the week’s news with a comedic twist!