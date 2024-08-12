Boosie Badazz speaks out after 2 killed at concert in Iowa

In a shocking turn of events, rapper Boosie Badazz found himself at the center of tragedy during his scheduled performance at “The Pull Up Car Show” in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The event, which was meant to celebrate muscle cars and drag racing, was abruptly halted due to the fatal shooting of two men.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, as Boosie and other artists prepared to take the stage, gunfire erupted in the parking lot, leading to the immediate cancellation of the concert. Reports indicate that both victims were in their late 20s and hailed from Omaha, Nebraska. As the investigation unfolds, both the public and Boosie are left searching for answers regarding the incident.

In the wake of the shooting, Boosie took to social media to express his disappointment. He shared a video stating that he had been waiting for hours to perform, only to have the event shut down. He remarked, “I don’t know, some s— happened at the front but we’re going to take it to Crush Ultra Lounge, the party don’t stop.”

This incident has raised concerns about safety at public events, especially in the hip-hop community, where such violence has unfortunately become all too common. As authorities continue their investigation, fans and attendees are left to grapple with the aftermath of this tragic event.

