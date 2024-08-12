New cast announced for SZA and Keke Palmer’s upcoming comedy

The highly anticipated buddy comedy starring SZA and Keke Palmer is taking shape with the addition of several talented cast members. This untitled film, produced by Issa Rae, promises to be a delightful treat for fans of comedy.

New additions to the cast

According to reports from Variety, the film has welcomed Dewayne Perkins, creator and star of The Blackening, to its ensemble. Joining him are: Gabrielle Dennis from “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” DomiNque Perry, known for “Diarra from Detroit,” Amin Joseph from “Snowfall,” Tony Baker, Nefetari Spencer and Rizi Timane.

These new cast members join previously announced stars, including Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James and Vanessa Bell Calloway, among others.

What to expect from the film

While the plot and character descriptions remain tightly under wraps, the film is expected to resonate with fans of “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t.” With Issa Rae producing and Syreeta Singleton serving as the screenwriter, viewers can anticipate a fresh and engaging comedic experience. Lawrence Lamont, director of “Rap Sh!t,” is also on board to direct this exciting project.

Production team behind the scenes

Keke Palmer is taking an active role in the production as well, serving as an executive producer through her company Big Boss, alongside executive Sharon Palmer. The production team is rounded out by ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis, MACRO’s Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks.

With a stellar cast and a talented production team, this upcoming comedy featuring SZA and Keke Palmer is shaping up to be a must-watch. Stay tuned for more updates as the film progresses!