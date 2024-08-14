Many fans were startled when Nope actress Keke Palmer was seen with her alleged abuser, Darius Jackson, while they visited the local zoo in Los Angeles with their son.

Lauren Keyana “Keke” Palmer, 30, was in a photo with her son, Leo, that was shared by her ex-boyfriend on social media. Both were all smiles and wearing workout clothes while Jackson held the 1-year-old.

Jackson, 30, captioned the picture: “the boy & his folks.”

Multiple people were either quizzical or aghast at the reunion with the man Palmer claimed in court documents had beaten her on several occasions. Palmer successfully petitioned a Los Angeles County court for a restraining order and full temporary custody of son Leo in November 2023 after showing photos proving that Jackson physically abused her.

Scores of Palmer fans were disquieted and displeased to see them back together and admonished her on social media.

“Girl… get away from this guy. You can parent without spending time with your ABUSER! I’m out. Don’t come crying next time! I’m sure her mom is as mad as us,” cautioned one fan on X.

“This is why everybody gotta mind their business baby they give these baby daddies 50 million chances,” added an exasperated fan.

“Unfortunately, we can’t unsee what we saw,” cringed a third fan.

Palmer did have her supporters, however, who surmised that the host of the TV game show “Password” was trying to reconcile their estrangement in order to co-parent amicably.

“I know that ain’t who I think it is. So finally she didn’t listen to you miserable wenches,” said one supporter.

Palmer and Jackson did seek someone to legally conciliate in order to come to an amicable resolution to their dispute.