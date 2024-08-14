Sexyy Red finds her doppelgänger on social media

St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red recently stumbled upon her doppelgänger, and the internet is buzzing about it! On Monday, user @__naturalista__ shared a selfie that caught the attention of the rapper herself.

The lookalike selfie

In her post, the user expressed surprise at how much she liked her new hair color, showcasing her blonde locks and stylish glasses. Upon seeing the selfie, Sexyy Red reposted it with the playful caption, “Sophisticatedd Red?” This sparked a wave of comments from fans who also noticed the striking resemblance.

Fans weigh in

One user, @myculturenoisey, humorously commented, “You look like Sexyy Redd if she went to college & majored in physical science.” This light-hearted comparison only added to the fun of the moment, as fans joined in on the conversation about the uncanny similarity.

Red’s reaction to fan art

Interestingly, Sexyy Red found more of a connection with this lookalike than with a recent fan drawing that left her scratching her head. Last September, a fan created a humorous portrait of her that exaggerated her features, which Red did not appreciate.

New music on the horizon

In addition to her social media antics, Sexyy Red has exciting news for her fans. Last month, she announced a joint album with Chief Keef, revealing that they have been hard at work. In an interview with Viper Magazine at London’s Wireless Festival, she described the album’s vibe as focused on money, fast cars and living life to the fullest.

As Sexyy Red continues to make waves in the music industry, her playful interactions on social media keep her fans engaged and entertained. Whether finding her doppelgänger or dropping hints about new music, she knows how to keep the conversation going!