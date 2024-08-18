August Alsina discusses love beyond labels on ‘Counsel Culture’

August Alsina is breaking barriers and redefining love as he openly discusses his views on relationships and sexuality. The “No Love” singer recently appeared on the “Counsel Culture” program hosted by Nick Cannon, where he shared his heartfelt insights.

August Alsina’s perspective on love

During the episode, Alsina emphasized that he does not confine himself to traditional gender or sexuality labels. He believes that love transcends these boundaries, describing it as a universal language in which he is fluent across all orientations.

He further elaborated that love is a complex emotion that cannot be limited to simple definitions like gay, straight or bisexual.

Insights on his relationship with Zu

Alsina’s candid remarks come shortly after he was spotted enjoying a boat day with his close friend, Zu. The two were seen having a great time together, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

Alsina first introduced Zu to the public during an episode of VH1’s “The Surreal Life” in 2022. He has expressed admiration for Zu, stating that he is learning much about love and healing from him. In a heartfelt confession, Alsina shared his desire to honor their bond, which he believes challenges conventional views of love.

Although Alsina has not officially confirmed a romantic relationship with Zu, fans have speculated about their close connection based on his previous comments.

August Alsina’s openness about his views on love and relationships is a refreshing take that encourages a broader understanding of affection beyond societal norms. His journey highlights the importance of embracing love in all its forms, inspiring many to reflect on their own definitions of love.