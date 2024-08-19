Supreme unveils new Nike Air Force 1 Mids for fall/winter 2024

Streetwear giant Supreme is set to make waves this season with the launch of its 2024 fall/winter collection. Among the highly anticipated drops is a fresh collaboration with Nike, featuring the iconic Air Force 1 Mids.

What to expect from the Supreme x Nike collaboration

The upcoming Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mids will be available in classic colorways — “Triple White” and “Triple Black.” These stylish sneakers are crafted from full-grain leather, ensuring both durability and a premium feel. The Supreme branding is prominently displayed on the tongue tag and debossed on the heel, adding a touch of exclusivity.

A look back at Supreme’s Air Force 1 releases

Supreme has a rich history of releasing exclusive versions of the Air Force 1. Since 2020, the brand has introduced various styles including the “Triple White” and “Triple Black” versions, a “Flax” colorway, an all-brown version and an exclusive colorway celebrating the new store in Shanghai.

Each release has been met with excitement, and the new Mids are expected to follow suit.

Release details still under wraps

As of now, specific release details for the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Mids have not been announced. Sneaker enthusiasts and streetwear fans alike are eagerly awaiting more information on when they can get their hands on these coveted kicks.

With the launch of the 2024 fall/winter collection, Supreme continues to solidify its status as a trendsetter in the streetwear scene. The new Nike Air Force 1 Mids are sure to be a highlight, appealing to both sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals.