Jennifer Lopez files for divorce

The Hollywood power couple known as “Bennifer” is no more. Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck in a Los Angeles County courthouse.

This comes after months of rumors and innuendos suggesting the star couple was embroiled in marital strife for the balance of 2024 and was headed towards the dissolution of their marriage in the near future.

The rumors kicked into overdrive when they listed their grandiose Beverly Hills mansion for sale earlier in the summer and Affleck was seen emerging from a new residence. The Academy Awad winner (Affleck) and the Grammy-winning singer (Lopez) have also rarely been photographed in public together for several months.

Now the guessing game has concluded as the divorce proceedings commence. The legal documents, according to TMZ, show that J-Lo listed April 26, 2024, as the official date of her separation from Affleck.

The publication reports that the estranged couple had no prenup. Therefore, any revenue generated during their nearly two-year marriage is considered community property.

Both were busy since exchanging vows in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. Affleck starred in several films such as Air and Hypnotic, produced The Instigators, and just finished filming The Accountant 2.

Lopez filmed such movies as Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, finished her album This Is Me…Now, and is working on the upcoming EP called Atlas.

This will mark the end of J-Lo’s fourth marriage, while Affleck has had two.

As for permanent residences, Affleck has already purchased a home in the Brentwood section of West Los Angeles while Lopez is reportedly searching for a new mansion to call home.