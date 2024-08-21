Nike Basketball unveils 2024 Kobe ‘Halo’ series

Nike Basketball has officially kicked off its annual Kobe “Halo” series with the release of an all-white Kobe 8 on Aug. 23, commemorating what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 45th birthday. As fans celebrate this iconic moment, early details about the upcoming releases for 2024 are starting to emerge.

Upcoming releases: Kobe 9 ‘Halo’

According to sources, including Sneaker Files and Instagram’s @zSneakerheadz, said Complex, two versions of the Kobe 9 are set to launch on Aug. 23. These include:

Kobe 9 Elite: A high-top version designed for performance and style.

Kobe 9 EM: A lower-cut version featuring engineered mesh material.

Both pairs are expected to feature a sleek all-white design, a tribute conceptualized by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday.

More exciting releases in 2024

In addition to the “Halo” series, sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to several other releases from the Nike Kobe line in 2024, including:

Gold Medal Kobe 4

BHM Kobe 6

Radiant Emerald Kobe 8

Release dates and pricing

As of now, Nike has not confirmed the release details for the “Halo” Kobe 9s. However, according to Complex, Kobe 9 Protro will be available for $240 on Aug. 23, while the low-top version will follow on Sept. 19 for $210. Stay tuned for official updates!

The Kobe “Halo” series continues to honor the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest players. With the upcoming releases, fans have much to look forward to as they celebrate Kobe‘s impact on the game and sneaker culture.