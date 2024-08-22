Nike and Lego announce multi-year partnership to promote sports to kids

Nike and Lego are teaming up in an exciting partnership that merges creativity with sports. This collaboration aims to inspire kids and promote active play through innovative co-branded products.

What to expect from the Nike and Lego partnership

Starting in 2025, fans can look forward to a range of co-branded products that will reimagine the limitless possibilities of Lego pieces through the dynamic lens of Nike. This partnership promises to deliver unique co-branded merchandise, special content releases and engaging experiences for children worldwide.

Details about these experiences and additional content will be announced in the future, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what’s to come.

Inspiring the next generation

Cal Dowers, the VP of Global Kids at Nike, expressed the brand’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and active environment for children. This sentiment highlights the importance of encouraging creativity and physical activity among the youth.

A shift in collaborations

This announcement marks a significant shift for Lego, which previously collaborated with Nike’s competitor, Adidas. The earlier partnership resulted in the release of various ZX styles from 2020 to 2021. The transition to working with Nike indicates Lego’s strategic move to expand its reach within the sports and creative play markets.

The collaboration between Nike and Lego is poised to create a vibrant new landscape for children’s play and creativity. As we await the launch of these innovative products and experiences in 2025, it’s clear that this partnership will not only enhance the joy of play but also promote an active lifestyle among kids.