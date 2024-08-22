Tina Charles is still soaking it all in.

On Aug. 21, the former WNBA MVP became the league’s second All-Time leading scorer, passing Tina Thompson on the list with a 12-point, 17-rebound performance in the Atlanta Dream’s 72-63 win over the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury roster, of course, includes Diana Taurasi, the league’s all-time leading scorer and fellow UCONN Husky to Charles.

After being out of the league in 2023 and splitting time between two teams in 2022, it appeared Charles was in the twilight stages of her career. Even Charles thought she was done playing basketball after last year’s hiatus. Then, Dream general manager Dan Padover called this past offseason to see if she was interested in returning to the game and, more specifically, playing for Atlanta. Charles spent her 2015 and 2016 seasons playing with Tanisha Wright, who’s now the head coach of the Dream.

After the win and career milestone, Charles spoke to Atlanta media outlets about it all.

Tina, how do you feel about reaching this milestone?

Tina Charles: Just a whole bunch of gratitude.

I know this moment is big, but I have to give glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I’m just so much in awe of just how faithful He is, for where I was last year and where I am today. It’s really just a full circle [moment] for me, in my career, for it to be done alongside Tanisha, one of the most impactful teammates and people I have in my life. I’m very thankful and have a lot of gratitude to be on the court with Diana, and to be in the same sentence as Diana. It’s just unimaginable.

God gets the glory. I thought I was done playing last year, so for me to be here right now is special. I’m sure I’ll have a lot of emotions later tonight, but it’s special for the belief Tanisha and Dan have in me to be here right now.

How do you celebrate yourself?

Tina Charles: I don’t.

Tanisha Wright: She’s definitely going to have a beer tonight. I don’t know why she’s acting like that. She’s definitely going home, having a beer, sitting on her hammock, listening to some Caribbean music.

Tina Charles: Yeah, that’s a fact, but again, I just don’t know. I think when I’m actually done [playing], I’ll take it in differently, but I’m thankful to be around this great group of women.

The locker room is amazing, and the culture here is amazing. It’s really sweet to be back around Tanisha and Dan, to see the growth of Allisha Gray alongside Rhyne Howard, and to have an impact on them. That’s what means most to me right now in my career.

What type of beer are you having tonight?

Tina Charles: Right now, in my fridge, I have Modelo and Red Stripe. It’s funny because we were just talking about how Allisha’s fridge is all Gatorade and water. Mine is just beer and eggs.