Celebrate Mamba Day with Flight Club’s exclusive Kobe Bryant sneaker collection

Flight Club Los Angeles is honoring the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant this Mamba Day, Aug. 24, with a special sneaker exhibition. This year, the store has curated an impressive collection that showcases over 500 pairs of Kobe sneakers, spanning his entire career.

A tribute to Bryant’s legacy

The collection features iconic sneakers from Bryant’s early days as an Adidas athlete to the Nike Kobes he wore during his final NBA game. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to: Over 500 pairs of Kobe sneakers on display, unreleased sample styles and player-exclusive colorways and a special display case featuring rare Kobe-inspired collectibles.

Event details

This exclusive collection will be available for viewing from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25. In previous years, Flight Club LA has celebrated Mamba Day by offering fans a chance to win Kobe-themed sneakers, and this year promises to be equally exciting.

Join the celebration

Whether you’re a long-time Kobe Bryant fan or new to his legacy, this event is a must-see for sneaker lovers and basketball enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

For more information, visit Flight Club’s official website and join the celebration of Mamba Day!