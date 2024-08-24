Judge Greg Mathis’ wife files for divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage

After nearly four decades of marriage, Judge Greg Mathis and his wife, Linda Reese Mathis, have decided to part ways. Linda filed for divorce on Aug. 22, 2024, at the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences and noting that the couple has been separated since July 17, 2024.

Surprising turn of events

This news comes as a shock to fans, especially since just days after their separation, the couple was seen celebrating their granddaughter’s third birthday together. Prior to that, Greg Mathis shared a heartwarming photo of Linda on June 10, where they appeared joyful at a concert.

Seeking spousal support

In her divorce filing, Linda Mathis is requesting spousal support but has asked that Greg be prohibited from receiving any support from her. The couple shares four adult children: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr. and Amir, all in their 30s.

Fans react to the split

The announcement has left many fans heartbroken, with some taking to social media to express their desire for the couple to reconcile. Comments on Instagram reflect a deep emotional connection fans feel towards the couple, with pleas for them to work things out.

Life apart

Since their separation, there have been no significant signs indicating that their marriage was in trouble. Both Greg and Linda Mathis still have photos of each other on their social media accounts, and Linda continues to use the Mathis name online.

However, it is clear that they have been spending time apart. Greg Mathis recently attended a reunion in Detroit, while Linda enjoyed a trip to Mammoth Mountain in California with family.

Looking ahead

The details regarding their future living arrangements remain unclear, but it seems both are adapting to their new lives separately. As fans continue to hope for a reconciliation, the couple’s journey through this unexpected chapter unfolds.