JT’s bold new journey: Embracing authenticity and fashion in her solo career

JT, the dynamic artist formerly of The City Girls, is making waves as she steps into her solo career. Recently featured on the cover of Essence Magazine, she opens up about her new mixtape, City Cinderella, and her evolution as a fashion icon.

JT’s empowering solo journey

In her interview, JT reflects on her journey, stating, “This is my thing. The most regrettable era of my career was me just pretending to be.” After overcoming personal struggles, including time in prison, she aims to represent her community positively. Her new mixtape, released in July, showcases her authentic self through 16 tracks featuring collaborations with hip-hop heavyweights like DJ Khaled and Jeezy.

Fashion forward: A new style statement

As JT embarks on this new chapter, she is also redefining her fashion sense. Known for her previous style with The City Girls, she now embraces a blend of avant-garde and luxury fashion, featuring designers like Rick Owens and Chanel. On the cover of Essence, she stuns in an auburn Ferragamo gown, showcasing her evolution into a fashionista.

Staying true to herself

JT emphasizes the importance of authenticity in her career. She encourages aspiring artists to remain true to themselves while finding ways to stand out in a competitive industry. “You have to be both. I hear people telling people all the time, ‘All you’ve got to do is be yourself,’ but in this market, you have to stand out,” she advises.

Words of wisdom for aspiring artists

JT’s journey serves as an inspiration for young artists. She stresses the need for originality and the courage to embrace one’s unique identity. “Invent yourself in a way that takes your authenticity and mixes it with something that’s going to make you stand out,” she shares, highlighting the importance of creating a personal brand.

As JT continues to rise in the music industry, her story is a testament to resilience and self-discovery. With her new mixtape and bold fashion choices, she is not just an artist but a powerful voice for authenticity in the music scene.