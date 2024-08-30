Naomi Osaka is out of the US Open, but she looked very fashionable during it

Four-time Grand Slam winner and two-time US Open championship winner Naomi Osaka is out of the tournament after a 3-6, 6-7 (5) loss to Karolína Muchová in the second round of the 2024 US Open. Osaka, who welcomed her first child last summer with hip-hop artist Cordae, was up 5-4 with a chance to serve for the second set but had her serve broken, later losing in the tie break.

“Honestly, I also felt the same way,” Osaka responded to a question about the margins being slim on the court. “I think, for me, this match was just so different from my match with Ostapenko. So, I felt like, you know, I had to keep fighting. I didn’t feel like I was playing as perfectly as before, but I don’t think you can play perfectly every match. I’m not too sure. I think during the pressure moments I got nervous, and I don’t know if I just have to keep playing more matches and get used to that feeling, especially on a really big stage. Honestly, if I get past the disappointment, I feel pretty proud of myself to have gotten that many opportunities while still feeling like I could have played much better.”

Indeed, Osaka should be proud of herself for how well she played less than 14 months after giving birth. Her consistency and her play will improve with more matches, and we should see a better version of her in the Grand Slams of 2025.

Osaka made waves for her fashion at the US Open as well, wearing outfits that were a collaboration between her, Nike and Japanese Designer Yoon Ahn, founder of Tokyo label Ambush and inspired by Harajuku.

After wearing the first version, a light green and white ensemble with bows, ruffles and other accents, Osaka discussed the importance of her tennis clothing.

“I definitely love to be involved in everything I do, whether it’s fashion or anything else, but I feel like being able to be a part of my tennis outfits gives me, I would say, a different strength,” she expressed. “Especially the US Open outfits, I feel like they are a little bit more flamboyant. When I was putting on my outfit today, I was like, ah, I hope this isn’t too much!”