Naomi Osaka has informed her tennis fanbase that she has entered 2025 as a single woman.

The four-time Grand Slam tennis superstar told her 3 million Instagram followers that she and rapper Cordae Amari Brooks — known professionally as Cordae — have broken up after a six-year relationship. Their union produced their daughter Shai, born in July 2023, whose name means “God’s gift.”

Naomi Osaka said there is no lingering animosity

Osaka, 27, assured her fans there is no acrimony between the two despite the split.

“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad,” Osaka penned on IG.

“Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together.”

Naomi Osaka doesn’t want many more children

Osaka suffered health complications during the pregnancy and said the experience was traumatic. In the end, she gave birth to a healthy girl and said that, overall, she and Cordae had “built a really good foundation.”

“At the end of the day, we both want what’s best for Shai,” she said on IG.

Osaka was one of the world’s most formidable players before her pregnancy. She is a former No. 1 player, and she defeated Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open to solidify her status as the world’s best at that time.

Naomi Osaka prepares for the Australian Open

The phenom made her romance with Cordae “Instagram official” in 2019, so being single in 2025 represents another new beginning for Osaka. After returning to tennis in January 2024, Osaka dropped from No. 1 ranking to below 100. She has climbed incrementally in the past year and is currently ranked No. 50 in the world before the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 12.