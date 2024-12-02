Serena Williams fires back at fans’ skin bleaching claims (video)

Retired tennis legend Serena Williams has always had a wicked backhand, and she used that same concept to repel the belief that she bleached her skin to look caucasian.

Williams volleys back the insults

The 43-year-old, who won more Grand Slam tournaments than anyone in modern history with 23 — one less than Margaret Court obtained in 1973, thinks it’s ridiculous for fans to think that.

“For you haters out there. I do not bleach my skin. There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors,” Williams told her 17 million Instagram followers.

To some fans, there is a discernable difference between most photos of Venus Williams’ sister and the video she posted on her IG account. Serena Williams, however, remains steadfast in her explanation.

“I’m a dark Black woman, and I love who I am,” Williams continued, adding, “and I love how I look, and that’s just not my thing. And if people do it that’s their thing and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do. But that’s what this world is about and I stay in my lane, the non-judgy one…but no I actually don’t bleach my skin. So, can we just kinda clear that up.”

Williams had more pressing problems to worry about

Williams, 43, has had more urgent family issues to deal with recently. Her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, underwent cancer prevention surgery to remove half his thyroid due to “suspicious nodules.” He said that he is in good shape post-surgery.

“I wasn’t gonna take any chances; the surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous,” Ohanian penned to his IG followers. “The worst part tbh has been not being able to lift for 2 weeks but big fella will be back at it next week and I took my girls to Disney World this week so life is wonderful.”