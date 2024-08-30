Top 5 shows featuring transgender leads you should watch

Hollywood has made strides in representing transgender individuals in television, but there is still significant room for improvement. While many beloved shows featuring transgender leads face cancellation, new series often overlook trans characters altogether. According to the MRI-Simmons LGBTQ and Gender Identity Study, half of Americans appreciate seeing transgender or nonbinary characters in TV shows and movies. However, a recent report by GLAAD reveals that only 5 percent of characters in scripted programming are transgender.

More than halfway into 2024, the representation of trans men and women has decreased, while trans nonbinary characters have seen a rise, predominantly among White queer characters. Here are five shows with transgender leads that you can catch up on or enjoy for the first time:

1. Dead End: Paranormal Park

Created by trans artist Hamish Steele, Dead End: Paranormal Park is a groundbreaking animated series on Netflix. Based on the comic book Deadendia, it features Barney Guttman — a gay transgender teen voiced by trans actor Zach Barack — as he navigates supernatural challenges in an amusement park.

2. The Umbrella Academy

In The Umbrella Academy, trans actor Elliot Page portrays Viktor Hargreeves — a character who evolves from Vanya to Viktor — embracing his identity and powers amidst time travel and apocalypse themes.

3. Gossip Girl

The 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl features Zión Moreno as Luna La, a stylist who navigates her identity and traumas while living in the fast-paced world of New York’s elite.

4. Heartstopper

In Heartstopper, trans actress Yasmin Finney plays Elle Argent, a high school student who transitions from an all-boys school to an all-girls school, showcasing a positive representation of the trans experience.

5. Pose

Pose made history by featuring the largest number of trans actors in regular roles, telling the stories of Black and Latine queer characters in the vibrant ballroom culture of New York City during the late ’80s and early ’90s.

As we continue to advocate for more representation, supporting these shows through viewership is crucial.