‘Hollywood Black’ docuseries explores the essence of Black cinema

Defining what constitutes a Black film is a complex and nuanced question. Is it simply a story featuring Black characters and actors? Or does the director’s identity play a crucial role? For instance, films like The Wiz and The Color Purple tell deeply Black stories, yet were directed by White filmmakers. Conversely, films directed by Black creators, such as Shame by Steve McQueen, may not feature major Black characters. This ambiguity is at the heart of the new docuseries “Hollywood Black,” created by Justin Simien, known for Dear White People.

A deep dive into Black cinema

Premiering on MGM+ on Aug. 11, “Hollywood Black” offers an encyclopedic exploration of Black cinema, tracing its evolution from The Birth of a Nation to the innovative works of Jordan Peele. Simien argues that controlling cinema equates to controlling history, emphasizing the power of film in shaping societal perceptions. The series features interviews with prominent Black filmmakers and actors, including Ava DuVernay, Ryan Coogler and Issa Rae, who discuss the legacy of figures like Hattie McDaniel and the significance of landmark films.

The cyclical nature of Black cinema

One of the central themes of “Hollywood Black” is the cyclical nature of Black representation in Hollywood. Historically, the industry has oscillated between periods of enthusiasm for Black creators and subsequent neglect. The 1970s saw a surge in Blaxploitation films, while the late ’80s brought a renaissance led by directors like Spike Lee and John Singleton. Recent years appeared promising, with films like Moonlight and Black Panther, but Simien warns that this moment may have passed, leaving aspiring filmmakers to navigate a challenging landscape.

As Simien suggests, the journey of Black cinema is far from linear. For those hoping to break into the industry, “Hollywood Black” serves as both a cautionary tale and a source of inspiration, highlighting the resilience and creativity of Black filmmakers.

“Hollywood Black” is a vital exploration of Black cinema’s past, present and future. It challenges viewers to consider what it means for a film to be authentically Black and encourages a deeper understanding of the industry’s complexities. Whether you’re a film enthusiast or an aspiring creator, this docuseries is a must-watch.