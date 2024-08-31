D.L. Hughley and Umar Johnson agree to debate

D.L. Hughley has accepted Umar Johnson‘s challenge for a debate, but only under one condition.

“Bet!!” Hughley posted on his Instagram account. “Why don’t we televise it live from the cafeteria of your school!”

Johnson is developing the Frederick Douglass Marcus Garvey Academy in Wilmington, Del. Since the school is independent, a majority of the school has been funded through donations from supporters of Johnson’s powerful speaking, a combination of intellect, smooth delivery and humor. Johnson has been receiving online donations for years to the point people started questioning the validity of the school existing. After Johnson showed videos of him walking on the school’s campus and inside the building, skeptics still believed the school would never actually open.

Hughley appears to be one of those skeptics.

“After the kids have all had lunch, provided free of charge, wearing free uniforms provided through all the donations you’ve taken in for years,” Hughley wrote in his Instagram caption. “Dr. Do-Little, this ain’t what you want. #TeamDL”

After a Juneteenth event, the Pure Life Fest, in Atlanta, Johnson told rolling out he no longer wanted to give dates for his school opening because every time he gave a date in the past, it didn’t come to fruition. The main reason for the delays is inspections to get the building approved for children to attend and staffers to work in.

After Hughley accepted the offer, Johnson responded.

“D.L. Hughley! The school is ready,” Johnson said. “The gym-natorium is ready. D.L. Hughley thought there was no auditorium. He thought the auditorium wasn’t ready, well, D.L., the gym-natorium is a separate building … it’s been ready for more than three years, sir … Kings of Comedy versus King Kong Consciousness. You can’t back out now.”

Johnson also challenged other comedians.

“Steve Harvey, I’m ready,” Johnson said. “Rickey Smiley, I’m ready. Kings of Comedy, I’m ready. You can run, but you cannot hide.”

Johnson said he wanted to debate the comedians on the topic of if the Democratic Party was most beneficial for the Black community.

“Roland Martin can join in, too,” Johnson said in his original challenge.