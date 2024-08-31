The tour of receiving her 2024 flowers has continued for Latto, especially in her hometown. On Aug. 29, at a private ceremony at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Latto earned the honor of Trapper of the Year.

“We recognize and celebrate your work and contributions to the culture of trap music,” T.I., the founder of the Trap Music Museum, said. “Your contributions to the city of Atlanta and we want to memorialize that with art in this place so all your fans, no matter where they are, can come here and see the work you’ve put in has been recognized and celebrated. On behalf of myself, the Trap Music Museum and the City of Atlanta, and all the fans of trap music, we want to celebrate Latto as the Trapper of the Year, you feel me?”

Latto, 25, has been rapping for most of her life. Many rap fans from the metro Atlanta area remember seeing her perform at various events around the city as a young girl. Her talents landed her on Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” TV show. During a red carpet interview with Revolt at the event, T.I. said he’s happy for the artist because he saw her potential as a child and it makes him feel good to see the potential fulfilled.

The private event included a neat list of celebrity guests including Fat Joe, Young Dro, Quay Global, Seddy Hendrinx, Big Boss Vette, KaMillion, Karlous Miller, Fly Guy DC and MiAsia Symone.

“This means everything [for female rappers],” KaMillion told rolling out. “This is our time. It’s our time to get our flowers. Let the n—- move over, and watch us work with grace and a little bit of boss b— all over it. Shout out to Latto.”

“Hey, shout out to Latto, man,” Miller told rolling out. “Trapper of the Year. Salute.”

Earlier in 2024, Latto became the first woman to headline the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash concert in its 29-year history, widely regarded as Atlanta’s biggest annual rap show.

“She’s the biggest female artist, I feel like, right now,” Global told rolling out. “She’s the best female hip-hop act. That’s how I feel about Latto … She is the GOAT Atlanta female rapper, she’s like the Nicki Minaj of Atlanta. For sure.”

Latto also received a championship ring for earning the honor.

“King of the South s—,” Latto posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, followed by a salute emoji as an ode to T.I.