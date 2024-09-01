Judge Greg Mathis explains why his wife left him, vows to get her back (video)

Judge Greg Mathis admits he is reeling emotionally as news circulates about his imploding marriage. Yet he was patient enough with the paparazzi to list the reasons he believes his wife of four decades is leaving him — and then vowed to get her back.

Mathis was walking through the Los Angeles International Airport when a reporter approached him to inquire about his wife of 39 years, Linda Mathis.

When asked by TMZ about his current state, Mathis initially answered perfunctorily, “I’m doing good.” However, he quickly pivoted and gave a more thoughtful and transparent response.

“I’m not good, rather. It’s the worst days of my life. How about that?” he admitted. “I’m not holding up very well.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Linda Mathis filed for divorce on Thursday, Aug. 22, citing their separation date as July 17 and irreconcilable differences as the reason for the filing.

Mathis, the star of the long-running reality-based court show, “Judge Mathis,” took the opportunity to speak to other ambitious men about striving for success at the expense of their wives.

“Maybe I’ll be an example for other men, a cautionary tale,” he said bluntly. “Don’t neglect your wife.”

He revealed that his hectic career and lifestyle contributed to their separation, acknowledging that he may have neglected his wife over the years.

“I’m here at the airport now, flying out as I have for 25 years … My wife has been third. [I’ve been] serving the community, taping my show, having fun with friends,” he said. “Never be too busy or have too much fun beyond your wife.”

Mathis said he and Linda still live under the same roof and he remains resolute in reconciling his marriage.

“I’m trying to get my wife back,” Mathis added. “I have to show her that. … Hopefully, I can show her while we’re there together, and hopefully, she doesn’t complete the process.”

Mathis denied that infidelity is the reason for the split, but rather neglect and not prioritizing his wife caused his union to deteriorate over these recent years.