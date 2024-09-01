What Trina Braxton learned while processing her grief

Trina Braxton always keeps it real.

Hailing from Black American royalty, the Braxtons, she’s here to share her truth. The Braxton sisters have spent most of their lives in the spotlight. So, when the family suffered the loss of Traci Braxton in 2022, the rest of the Black community felt a bit of the pain, as well.

Recently, at the Atlanta premiere of The Forge, Trina spoke to rolling out about what grief has looked like for her.

What do you hope a movie like The Forge does for society?

Well, I have not seen the movie yet, and I’m excited to. I’m from a faith-based family, and we’re all about overcoming circumstances. From what I’ve read, this is what this movie is about.

With so many things going on in the world, I think those people who are faith-based need to really come together, galvanize and see what we need to do with what happens next in the world.

I’m not making this a political platform, but it’s just the truth.

What have you learned about yourself through the process of losing a loved one who was sick?

One of the things I have learned about myself and about death is that sometimes death is a form of healing.

So when you pray and you ask God to heal someone, maybe that healing [is death] … You don’t want to hear that, because it’s horrible and it’s sad, because you don’t have that person anymore, but sometimes their healing does come through death. I’ve learned that in therapy.

What else do you have coming up?

Well, of course, there’s “Braxton Family Values” on [Fridays on] WE tv at 9:30 p.m. My husband and I do a cooking show on Mondays on YouTube at 7:05 pm. I say “7:05” because sometimes you need those five extra minutes.

I have a few shows that I’ve created. They’re about to come out as well, so I’m not ready to say what they are yet. You know, NDA is a reason, but I’m very, very excited for what God has working for me in my life.

Where can people keep up with you on social media?

My Facebook is not me. It has been hacked, so all these horrible things that you see on Facebook are not me.

You can see me @TrinaBraxton1 on Instagram and “Trina Braxton’s World” on YouTube.