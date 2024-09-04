Helping Black women afford fibroid treatments

In a society where health care costs can be overwhelming, Khaleelah I. L. Harris and Yasmine Griffiths are taking a stand to support Black women facing the financial burdens of fibroid treatments. Their nonprofit organization, The Beauty of Our Wellness, aims to provide financial assistance to those in need, ensuring that no one has to navigate these challenges alone.

The reality of fibroids

Fibroids are noncancerous tumors that disproportionately affect Black women, often leading to debilitating symptoms such as excessive bleeding and severe pain. For many, the most effective treatment is surgical removal, which can come with a hefty price tag. Harris, who recently underwent a myomectomy, faced an out-of-pocket expense of $10,000 for her surgery alone. This staggering cost raises the question: what about those who cannot afford such treatments?

Founding a nonprofit for change

Recognizing the urgent need for support, Harris teamed up with Griffiths, a fourth-year medical student at Howard University School of Medicine. Together, they founded The Beauty of Our Wellness, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the financial challenges faced by individuals dealing with uterine fibroids. Their mission is clear: to provide rapid response micro-grants of $500 to help offset the costs associated with fibroid treatment.

Understanding the impact

Harris’s personal experience with fibroids fueled her passion for this cause.

“I know firsthand how much having fibroids can affect one’s life,” she shared.

The emotional and physical toll can be overwhelming, especially for those juggling daily responsibilities. By creating this nonprofit, Harris and Griffiths aim to alleviate some of that burden for others.

Recent initiatives and community engagement

Recently, The Beauty of Our Wellness hosted an Awareness Luncheon & Fundraiser, featuring art from the Wright Family Collection and presentations by Black female OBGYNs. The event also included testimonies from former myomectomy patients, highlighting the importance of community support and awareness.

Griffiths emphasized the need for open discussions about fibroids and reproductive health. By fostering dialogue and providing resources, they hope to empower others to seek help and advocate for their health.

Join the movement

The work of Harris and Griffiths is a testament to the power of community and the importance of addressing health disparities. Their nonprofit not only offers financial assistance but also raises awareness about the challenges faced by Black women dealing with fibroids. Together, they are making strides toward a future where everyone has access to the care they need.

For those interested in supporting this vital cause, consider donating to The Beauty of Our Wellness or participating in their upcoming events. Every contribution helps make a difference in the lives of those affected by fibroids.

The fight against the financial burdens of fibroid treatments is a collective effort. With organizations like The Beauty of Our Wellness, we can work together to ensure that all individuals have the resources and support they need to navigate their health journeys.