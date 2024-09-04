Marlon Wayans explains his family’s bold exit from ‘In Living Color’

“In Living Color” was a groundbreaking sketch comedy show that aired on Fox from 1990 to 1994, launching the careers of many stars, including the Wayans family. Created by Keenen Ivory Wayans, the show became a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the talents of his siblings Damon, Kim, Marlon and Shawn Wayans. However, behind the scenes, tensions were brewing that would lead to a significant family decision.

The Wayans family’s departure

Recently, Marlon Wayans shared insights about the family’s departure from “In Living Color” during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.” He revealed that the decision was rooted in their desire to support their brother Keenen, who faced financial struggles due to the show’s syndication.

Marlon recalled, “I remember when we left ‘In Living Color’ because Fox was syndicating the show and it was hurting Keenen’s pockets. Keenen was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t gonna do this to me.’ My family said, ‘F— this money.’ And we all left ‘In Living Color.’ ”

A protest in black glasses

During the Christmas episode titled “Driving Miss Schott,” the Wayans siblings wore black glasses as a silent protest against the network’s treatment of Keenen. Marlon explained, “We’re going, ‘You ain’t gonna f— my brother. We’re a family. You touch one, you touch all.’ ” This act of solidarity highlighted their commitment to each other, even in the face of lucrative offers to stay on the show.

The impact of their exit

Despite the network’s attempts to keep them, including offers of substantial checks, Marlon emphasized, “I’m still a brother after this. No, I’m gonna support my brother.” The Wayans’ exit marked a turning point for “In Living Color,” leading to a noticeable shift in the show’s dynamic. Marlon noted that after their departure, the show struggled to maintain its original vision, stating, “You can’t replicate Wayans’ s—. Anytime they try, you’re gonna fail.”

Creative control and cultural representation

Keenen Ivory Wayans had previously expressed concerns about the show’s direction, particularly regarding creative control and representation. He felt that the network was undermining the show’s authenticity by bringing in White consultants who did not understand the nuances of Black humor. In a 1993 interview, he stated, “It always was comedy from an African-American point of view… Fox didn’t even have the good taste to bring in that other voice, and that’s offensive not only to the show but to a large segment of the population.”

The legacy of ‘In Living Color’

Despite the challenges faced during its run, “In Living Color” remains a landmark in television history, known for its diverse cast and innovative sketches. The show featured notable talents such as Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx and Rosie Perez, who contributed to its success. However, the absence of the Wayans family was felt deeply, as they were integral to the show’s identity.

The Wayans family’s decision to leave “In Living Color” was not just a personal choice but a powerful statement about the importance of creative control and familial loyalty. Their legacy continues to inspire future generations of comedians and actors, reminding us of the significance of standing up for what is right.