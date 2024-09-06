Tasha Cobbs Leonard faces criticism for performance of Black National Anthem

The NFL season opener featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens was not just a battle on the field; it also ignited a heated debate off it. The performance of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, drew mixed reactions from fans, particularly among conservative viewers.

Backlash over the Black National Anthem

The controversy began on Sept. 3, when it was announced that Cobbs Leonard would perform the Black National Anthem at Arrowhead Stadium. Critics quickly took to social media to express their discontent. One critic labeled the performance as anti-American and divisive, while another insisted that standing for the Black National Anthem should not be expected, because standing is reserved for the National Anthem only.

“There is ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. This is so divisive and racist,” a critic tweeted in response to Cobbs Leonard’s performance.

This backlash is not new. The NFL has included the Black National Anthem in its pre-game performances since the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Despite its intention to promote unity, the song has faced criticism from those who believe it creates division.

Support for unity and celebration

Despite the criticism, Tasha Cobbs Leonard remained undeterred. She took to Instagram to encourage her fans to celebrate unity, culture and the excitement of the game. In her post, she expressed her enthusiasm for kicking off the NFL season with a powerful performance, stating, “This will be a night to remember — football, music and an electric atmosphere.”

Her message resonated with many who view the performance as a celebration of Black culture and heritage, rather than a divisive act. The inclusion of the Black National Anthem at NFL games has become a symbol of acknowledgment and respect for the struggles faced by the Black community.

The ongoing debate

The debate surrounding the Black National Anthem highlights a broader conversation about race, identity, and representation in America. While some see it as a necessary recognition of history and culture, others view it as an unnecessary division. This ongoing discourse reflects the complexities of American society and the varying perspectives within it.

As the NFL continues to navigate these sensitive topics, the performances of songs like “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will likely remain a focal point of discussion. For many, these moments are not just about football; they are about recognizing and honoring the rich tapestry of American history.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s performance at the NFL season opener serves as a reminder of the power of music to evoke emotions and spark conversations. Whether viewed as a celebration or a point of contention, it is clear that the Black National Anthem holds significant meaning for many, and its inclusion in public spaces will continue to provoke thought and dialogue.