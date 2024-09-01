The Minnesota State Fair showcased a unique and diverse musical lineup

In partnership with OMG Media Solutions, the Minnesota State Fair made a dedicated effort to diversify the musical lineup this year. This strong commitment to promoting diversity in entertainment is praiseworthy and has attracted new audiences, resulting in an overall increase in attendance. From pop to rap, R&B, Latin, and country, the fair offered something for every music enthusiast.

American Latin singer and actress Becky G took to the grandstand stage to kick off the state fair with a powerful performance. With her exceptional versatility, she skillfully combines hip-hop, pop, Latin, and reggaeton influences to create captivating music. Paying tribute to the late Selena, whom she greatly admired, Becky sang a medley of “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” and “Baila Esta Cumbia,” moving some audience members to tears.

Chicago native Chance The Rapper brought his energetic and conscious rap blend to the fair. The 3K loyal fans who showed up were excited to see the rapper, as the last time he performed in Minnesota was seven years ago. Chance made a song about the low ticket sales called “3333.” The artist expressed that agents had pressured him to cancel the show and had discussed how low ticket sales would reflect poorly on other promoters. Despite this, he was determined to put on an excellent show for those who did attend, and he succeeded. The evening following his exceptional performance, select fans were invited to a listening session titled “Writings on The Wall.” At the second event, everyone received a Starline bag and notebook. His forthcoming mixtape will leave a lasting impression. Bangers on the release include “There Is a Light,” “All My People Let Them Go,” “In Your Purse,” and “We Can Dance Forever.”

T-Pain and Ludacris delivered an electrifying performance to a capacity crowd. Regarded as the trailblazer of auto-tune, T-Pain is known for hits like “Buy U a Drank,” “I’m ‘n Luv (Wit a Stripper),” and “Bartender.” T-Pain’s live performance is captivating. His electrifying dance moves stirred up thunderous screams from the fans. Ludacris, the night’s headliner, brought Minnesota to the ATL for an hour. The audience enthusiastically rapped along to every word of his chart-topping hits such as “What’s Your Fantasy,” “Stand Up,” “How Low,” and more. The aisles were filled with men and women dancing and letting loose.

Michael and Tanya Trotter are the fantastic husband-and-wife duo known as The War & Treaty. They were the first Black duo nominated for Country Music Duo of the Year. Their powerful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” elicited a standing ovation and genuine cheers. Other acts at this year’s state fair were Blake Shelton, Motley Crue, Matchbox Twenty, JellyBean Johnson, L.A. Buckner & Big Homie, MFellaz, iLLism, Ginger Commodore, and many more.