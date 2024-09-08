Billy Porter headlined Global Black Pride Week in Atlanta

“I’m really excited to be with my Black people. And I just, you know, I love this city; I really love this city. It’s really, it’s really healing. You know, I love so much chocolate,” he exclaimed excitedly. “I don’t get to live around this much chocolate. I live in New York, and it’s not that much, you know. I’m talking about this community, this — you know — the whole city is chocolate, right?”

Porter, who has won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony Award, performed renditions of his hits including songs from his Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One. He is also basking in the positive reception for the album’s successor and companion piece, the EP Black Mona Lisa, Volume Two: The Cookout Sessions.

He conveyed that he attended the extravaganza for camaraderie and healing.

“I’m here to educate some and help people remember … you know, many people have gotten on the Billy Porter train at different places — you know, people that got on at different stops,” Porter said.

“A lot of people don’t know that I’m a singer,” the “Pose” star explained. “That’s the gift; that’s the thing I popped out doing. I’m here in regard to what you hope to meet here today, in terms of continuing this movement that is growing strong. It’s about coming together with the community and healing. That’s what I’m here for.”