Apple’s upgraded AirPods Pro 2 boasts clinical-grade hearing aid feature

Apple‘s upgraded AirPods Pro 2 can be used as “clinical-grade” hearing aids.

The new product was unveiled at the tech giant’s much-talked about “Glowtime” event on Sept. 9 — which also saw the launch of the iPhone 16 range and Apple Watch Series 10 — and boasts active hearing protection, a scientifically validated hearing test and a clinical-grade hearing aid feature.

“With AirPods 4, customers can enjoy Active Noise Cancellation and the most advanced audio experience ever in an open-ear design. And with a revolutionary update to the world’s best-selling headphones, AirPods Pro will deliver groundbreaking new capabilities — including Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features — to help more than a billion people affected by hearing loss,” John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, said.

“The ear tips help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip helps to actively reduce louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second,” an Apple press release added. “On by default across all listening modes, Hearing Protection is helpful in a variety of loud settings. Plus, with an all-new multiband high dynamic range algorithm, sounds at live events like concerts remain natural and vibrant so users don’t miss a beat.”

“Hearing health is an essential part of our overall well-being, yet it can often be overlooked — in fact, according to the Apple Hearing Study, a staggering 75 percent of people diagnosed with hearing loss go untreated,” the tech giant stated.

“We’re thrilled to provide breakthrough software features with AirPods Pro that put users’ hearing health front and center, bringing new ways to help test for and receive assistance for hearing loss,” Apple’s Vice President of Health Sumbul Desai commented.