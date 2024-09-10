New details emerge about the death of Rich Homie Quan

A news report released on Tuesday, Sept. 10, reveals that it was actually a family member who first found revered rapper Rich Homie Quan on the morning of Sept. 5, 2024.

According to the Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by 11Alive news station, the brother of Rich Homie Quan first found him lying on the floor of the kitchen.

The brother, Andre Munford, told the APD that he awoke around 3 a.m. and thought that his famous sibling, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, “had fallen asleep.” However, Munford did find it “very unusual” because Lamar “had food in his mouth.”

Despite his reservations, Munford reportedly moved his brother from the floor to the couch to continue what he thought was slumber.

About four hours later, Rich Homie Quan’s girlfriend, Amber Williams, came downstairs to transport her children to school. She also thought that the “Type of Way” emcee was sleeping as she left the house.

“When she came back from dropping the kids off at school, she saw that he was still sleeping,” the incident report reads. “She then proceeded to the bedroom and fell asleep.”

When she awoke at 11 a.m., Williams saw that Quan had not moved at all in hours, which set off alarm bells in her head. She checked and found his body to be “cold” and subsequently called 911. An APD officer noted that Lamar “did not appear to be alert, conscious, or breathing.”

Quan was eventually transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, where he was officially pronounced dead.

11Alive reports that an autopsy was completed on the rapper’s body on Friday, Sept. 6. The results from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office “won’t be released until further tests are completed.”

There was no suspicion of foul play as the APD’s incident report lists Quan’s death as “DEATH – NO CRIME.”