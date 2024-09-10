Juvenile calls out NFL for Lil Wayne’s Super Bowl snub

The anticipation for Super Bowl LIX is building — but not everyone is thrilled about the lineup. Recently, Juvenile, the iconic rapper from New Orleans, expressed his disappointment over the NFL’s decision to feature Kendrick Lamar instead of local legend Lil Wayne for the halftime show. This decision has sparked a conversation about representation and the significance of honoring local talent during major events.

Juvenile’s perspective

Juvenile shared his thoughts on social media, stating that his frustration lies not with Lamar or the organizers but with the NFL itself, according to Complex.

“Look, I’m mad about the situation just like y’all man,” he said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. “But look, my hatred is toward the NFL, not really the people who booked the halftime show.”

The NFL and New Orleans’ musical legacy

Juvenile pointed out that the NFL has hosted 11 Super Bowls in New Orleans, yet has never featured a hip-hop act from the city.

“I feel like every time y’all come here y’all should put somebody from our city on the shit,” he stated.

The case for Lil Wayne

Juvenile highlighted Wayne’s extensive catalog of hits and his status as a cultural icon, arguing that he has more than earned the opportunity to perform. The absence of Lil Wayne, a figure who has significantly shaped the hip-hop landscape, feels like a missed opportunity for the NFL.

The rapper singled out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, urging him to “get it right.” He described Lil Wayne as someone who not only deserves the spotlight but also has the ability to bring together artists from various genres, enhancing the halftime show experience.

Community reactions

The hip-hop community has rallied around Juvenile’s sentiments. Many artists, including Birdman, have publicly expressed their disappointment that icons like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake will not be part of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Birdman took to social media to voice his concerns, reflecting a broader sentiment within the community.

However, some have said they can understand why Lil Wayne wasn’t chosen. Uproxx’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams, for example, points out that the phenomenon of the Super Bowl featuring local acts is a recent development. Furthermore, Williams states, Lamar meets the halftime show’s criteria of being “available, popular and culturally impactful, with enough hits to fill up the 15-minute performance slot and a penchant for showmanship that will translate well both live and on TV.” Lil Wayne, however, hasn’t had a hit in five years and isn’t quite the showman that Lamar and Usher are, Williams says. Or Lil Wayne simply could have been booked and busy that day or simply didn’t want to do the show.

Voices from the hip-hop community

Following the announcement of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, several other prominent figures in hip-hop, including Cam’ron, Master P, and Funkmaster Flex, have also chimed in. Their collective voices highlight a growing frustration with the NFL’s choices and the need for greater inclusivity in their programming.