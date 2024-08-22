Juvenile calls out American Airlines after getting kicked out of first class

Renowned rapper Juvenile has made headlines after a recent incident involving American Airlines that left him and his wife feeling disrespected. The situation unfolded during a flight to Dallas, where the couple was allegedly removed from first class.

What happened on the flight?

During the flight, Juvenile took to Instagram Live to document the confrontation with flight attendants. He was informed that he needed to vacate his first-class seat and move to coach. Despite his wife asserting that they were in their assigned seats, the situation escalated.

Juvenile’s response

In a bold move, Juvenile expressed his frustration, stating, “I’m a celebrity. I’m telling you it’s going to be repercussions. It’s going to be repercussions to this because I’m going to get off the plane.” He refused to be disrespected and ultimately chose to exit the aircraft rather than comply.

Social media outburst

Following the incident, Juvenile shared another video on social media, showcasing his history of flights with American Airlines. He remarked, “I think I know a thing or two about first class. F— American Airlines, all the money I done spent with you b—-es.” His anger was palpable as he declared, “I ain’t never flew coach. F— y’all. I feel played.”

Finding a solution

After the ordeal, Juvenile opted for another airline to ensure he arrived on time for his performance in Fort Worth, Texas. This incident has sparked conversations about how celebrities are treated by airlines and the importance of customer service.

Juvenile’s experience serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures in everyday situations. As he continues to advocate for respect and proper treatment, fans and followers are left to ponder the implications of this incident on airline policies and customer relations.